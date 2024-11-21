Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russia's Missile Response

Russia retaliated against Ukrainian long-range strikes by targeting a Ukrainian military facility with a medium-range ballistic missile. This action, announced by President Vladimir Putin in a televised address, highlights the escalating military tensions between the two nations amidst ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russia

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a televised address that Russia launched a medium-range ballistic missile attack on a Ukrainian military site. This action comes as a retaliation to recent long-range strikes by Ukraine, which were conducted using Western-supplied weaponry.

In his address, Putin emphasized that the missile strike serves as a direct response to Ukraine's offensive maneuvers. The ongoing exchange of military fire illustrates the increasing intensity of the conflict between the neighboring nations.

Russia's latest military move underscores the geopolitical complexities and rising tensions, as both countries remain embroiled in a series of confrontations affecting regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

