Escalating Tensions: Russia's Missile Response

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a televised address that Russia launched a medium-range ballistic missile attack on a Ukrainian military site. This action comes as a retaliation to recent long-range strikes by Ukraine, which were conducted using Western-supplied weaponry.

In his address, Putin emphasized that the missile strike serves as a direct response to Ukraine's offensive maneuvers. The ongoing exchange of military fire illustrates the increasing intensity of the conflict between the neighboring nations.

Russia's latest military move underscores the geopolitical complexities and rising tensions, as both countries remain embroiled in a series of confrontations affecting regional stability.

