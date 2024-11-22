Recruitment Chaos: Army Rally Mishap in Pithoragarh

A Territorial Army recruitment rally in Pithoragarh descended into chaos when an unexpected number of candidates from neighboring states overwhelmed the area. The surge was due to a sudden cancellation of a rally in Danapur, Bihar, according to the Pithoragarh district administration.

Vinod Goswami, the Pithoragarh District Magistrate, cited a lack of communication from the Army regarding the cancellation as the cause for the unpreparedness. As crowds swelled, videos circulated showing the desperate attempts of candidates trying to gain entry, resulting in disorder and police intervention.

The recruitment, originally intended to handle a defined number of candidates over specified days, faced unprecedented challenges. After rapid administrative response, dates for Danapur were rescheduled, bringing the chaotic situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)