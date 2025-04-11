Left Menu

India Eyes 2031 AFC Asian Cup Hosting Bid

India has submitted an Expression of Interest to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, amidst stiff competition from other nations including Australia, South Korea, and UAE. The selected host will be decided in 2026 and will automatically qualify for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:28 IST
India Eyes 2031 AFC Asian Cup Hosting Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a significant step in the realm of Asian football by submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI) to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, as confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). On Friday, the AIFF announced its bid for the continent's premier football event.

The competition to host the tournament, which includes bids from football giants like Australia, South Korea, and UAE, is set to be fierce. Joining them are Indonesia, Kuwait, and a joint bid from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The final decision on the host nation will be made in 2026, with the chosen country automatically qualifying for the tournament.

The AFC issued invitations to host the event, marking an unprecedented level of interest from member associations. AIFF's earlier bids to host the 2023 and 2027 editions were withdrawn, with Saudi Arabia remaining as the sole candidate for 2027. Despite past withdrawals, India's latest bid indicates its renewed ambition to host Asia's crown jewel in football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025