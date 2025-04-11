India Eyes 2031 AFC Asian Cup Hosting Bid

India has taken a significant step in the realm of Asian football by submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI) to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, as confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). On Friday, the AIFF announced its bid for the continent's premier football event.

The competition to host the tournament, which includes bids from football giants like Australia, South Korea, and UAE, is set to be fierce. Joining them are Indonesia, Kuwait, and a joint bid from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The final decision on the host nation will be made in 2026, with the chosen country automatically qualifying for the tournament.

The AFC issued invitations to host the event, marking an unprecedented level of interest from member associations. AIFF's earlier bids to host the 2023 and 2027 editions were withdrawn, with Saudi Arabia remaining as the sole candidate for 2027. Despite past withdrawals, India's latest bid indicates its renewed ambition to host Asia's crown jewel in football.

