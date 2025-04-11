Bihar Protests: Calls for Employment Met with Detainments

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Friday. He criticized their decision to detain Congress workers during the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra, demanding employment instead of police action. "We want jobs, not lathicharge," Kanhaiya said, emphasizing their call to halt youth migration from Bihar.

During the padyatra in Patna, police deployed water cannons and detained Congress activists, including Kanhaiya Kumar, as they attempted to reach the Chief Minister's residence. Approximately 20 individuals were arrested amid aggressive crowd behavior, according to a police official. "They tried breaking barricades, prompting police action," he noted.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan criticized the government's reluctance to address employment and migration concerns. He stressed the need for dialogue, urging Bihar's Chief Minister to meet with representatives of the protesting youth. The administration's passive stance is fueling widespread dissatisfaction among young people statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)