Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Attempt: Police Accusations Unveiled

Brazil's federal police have formally accused ex-President Jair Bolsonaro of involvement in an alleged coup attempt following his defeat in the 2022 elections. The accusations extend to 36 other individuals, including key figures among his former ministers and military leaders.

Updated: 22-11-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:20 IST
Brazil's federal police have officially named former President Jair Bolsonaro in connection with an alleged coup attempt following the 2022 presidential elections loss. The move signals a major development in the ongoing investigation surrounding political tensions post-election.

A detailed inquiry implicates 36 additional individuals, revealing a network of potential collaborators including Bolsonaro's one-time justice and defense ministers, along with a former navy head.

This broad accusation sweep highlights the extensive scope of the alleged plot and its reach within Brazil's political and military framework, suggesting significant internal challenges as the nation seeks justice and political stability.

