Snapchat's Legal Battle: Dismissal Motion in New Mexico Child Exploitation Case

Snap Inc. is seeking to dismiss a New Mexico lawsuit alleging that Snapchat facilitated child sexual exploitation, highlighting inaccuracies in the state's investigation.

The lawsuit by New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez is part of ongoing efforts to hold tech companies accountable for minor safety concerns. A decoy account used by investigators quickly received explicit content suggestions, raising alarms.

Snap refutes these claims, asserting First Amendment protections and citing Section 230 immunity, arguing that they can't be held liable for user-generated content. Moreover, Snap has expanded its trust and safety operations significantly since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)