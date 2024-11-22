Left Menu

Snapchat's Legal Battle: Dismissal Motion in New Mexico Child Exploitation Case

Snap has filed a motion to dismiss allegations by New Mexico claiming that Snapchat enabled child exploitation. New Mexico's lawsuit accused Snap of failing to warn users about sextortion risks. Snap argues inaccuracies and legal protections, citing Section 230 and First Amendment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:15 IST
Snapchat's Legal Battle: Dismissal Motion in New Mexico Child Exploitation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Snap Inc. is seeking to dismiss a New Mexico lawsuit alleging that Snapchat facilitated child sexual exploitation, highlighting inaccuracies in the state's investigation.

The lawsuit by New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez is part of ongoing efforts to hold tech companies accountable for minor safety concerns. A decoy account used by investigators quickly received explicit content suggestions, raising alarms.

Snap refutes these claims, asserting First Amendment protections and citing Section 230 immunity, arguing that they can't be held liable for user-generated content. Moreover, Snap has expanded its trust and safety operations significantly since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

