Tensions Rise: Kim Jong Un Warns of Nuclear Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the U.S. of heightening tensions, suggesting the Korean peninsula faces unprecedented nuclear war risks. Despite attempts at diplomacy, Kim claims U.S. policies are aggressive. He vows to enhance North Korea's defense capabilities to bolster its strategic position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 03:07 IST
Kim Jong Un

In a fiery address at a military exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the United States of escalating tensions to unprecedented levels on the Korean peninsula. Kim's remarks, carried by state media KCNA on Friday, emphasized the current risks of nuclear conflict.

Kim stated that his efforts at negotiating with Washington proved fruitless, revealing what he described as the U.S.'s hostile stance towards Pyongyang. This, he argued, justifies North Korea's push to develop and upgrade its military arsenal.

The leader reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the nation's defense capabilities, aiming to strengthen North Korea's strategic position amid ongoing international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

