Pam Bondi Takes Helm as US Attorney General

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday his nomination of Pam Bondi, the ex-attorney general of Florida, as US attorney general, merely hours following Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from the running.

Bondi has maintained a close alliance with Trump, serving as one of his legal representatives during his initial impeachment trial. The trial saw Trump accused of but not indicted for an abuse of power concerning Ukrainian military aid in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden, then a former vice president.

A Tampa native with over 18 years of prosecutorial experience, Bondi was the first woman to hold the position of Florida's attorney general. She has also chaired the America First Policy Institute, a think tank established by former Trump administration members.

(With inputs from agencies.)