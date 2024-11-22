Left Menu

Pam Bondi Takes Helm as US Attorney General

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Pam Bondi, Florida's former attorney general, as the new US attorney general. Bondi, a longtime Trump ally and former lawyer during his impeachment trial, replaces Matt Gaetz, who withdrew. She was previously the chair at the America First Policy Institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:17 IST
President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday his nomination of Pam Bondi, the ex-attorney general of Florida, as US attorney general, merely hours following Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from the running.

Bondi has maintained a close alliance with Trump, serving as one of his legal representatives during his initial impeachment trial. The trial saw Trump accused of but not indicted for an abuse of power concerning Ukrainian military aid in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden, then a former vice president.

A Tampa native with over 18 years of prosecutorial experience, Bondi was the first woman to hold the position of Florida's attorney general. She has also chaired the America First Policy Institute, a think tank established by former Trump administration members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

