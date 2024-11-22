Tensions Rise as Russia Captures Village in Eastern Ukraine
Russia's Defence Ministry claims its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian village of Dalne, a significant advance in the ongoing conflict. While Ukraine's General Staff did not confirm this, reports indicate Russian troops have taken positions in the village. The situation continues to escalate with Russian forces advancing in Donetsk region.
Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its forces have successfully captured the village of Dalne in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a pivotal moment in their ongoing campaign.
Despite the claim, Ukraine's General Staff has not officially acknowledged Dalne falling under Russian control. Reports from the popular Ukrainian military blog DeepState suggest the Russian flag has been raised in the village, indicating a stronghold.
As Russian forces push further westward, attention has turned to other strategic locations such as Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, which are crucial to Ukraine's steel industry.
