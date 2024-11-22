Tensions Rise as Russia Captures Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its forces have successfully captured the village of Dalne in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a pivotal moment in their ongoing campaign.

Despite the claim, Ukraine's General Staff has not officially acknowledged Dalne falling under Russian control. Reports from the popular Ukrainian military blog DeepState suggest the Russian flag has been raised in the village, indicating a stronghold.

As Russian forces push further westward, attention has turned to other strategic locations such as Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, which are crucial to Ukraine's steel industry.

