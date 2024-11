Missile Escalation: Russia's Hypersonic Strike in Dnipro Sparks Global Tensions

Russia's recent hypersonic missile strike on Dnipro, Ukraine, has escalated the ongoing conflict, igniting global tension. In response to Western artillery strikes on Russian territory, Moscow deployed the intermediate-range ballistic missile, "Oreshnik," according to President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as a severe escalation, urging worldwide denunciation. Western powers, including the U.S. and UK, facilitated Ukraine's missile capabilities, prompting Moscow's aggressive retaliation.

The geopolitical ramifications of the strike reverberate as nations await potential developments in a conflict taking on a broader, global scale with implications of North Korean involvement.

