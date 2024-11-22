Corruption Case Unveiled: Suspended Inspector's Hidden Wealth Exposed
An investigation into Maharashtra police officer Haribhau Khade's finances uncovered disproportionate assets totalling Rs 2.07 crore. This revelation followed Khade's anti-corruption bureau trap in May. The amassed wealth exceeds Khade's known legal income by 116%, sparking legal actions under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.
A suspended police inspector from Maharashtra's Beed district, Haribhau Khade, is under scrutiny as an anti-corruption probe reveals he acquired assets disproportionate to his known income. The inquiry is said to have found wealth totaling Rs 2.07 crore.
According to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Khade, who was associated with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), was apprehended in May. A subsequent investigation disclosed that his assets surpassed legal income by 116%.
The findings recorded that a portion of these assets, worth Rs 62.79 lakh, are registered in his wife's name. Both individuals now face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, as per the official statement.
