Cyprus Takes a Stand on ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli Leaders

Cyprus, maintaining close connections with Israel, has declared that it views the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as fundamentally binding, as stated by a government source to Reuters.

On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former Israeli defense minister, and a Hamas leader over alleged crimes against humanity.

"The decision is under examination, and we refrain from commenting further. Principally, the International Criminal Court's decisions are respected and binding," remarked the anonymous government source.

