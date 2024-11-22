Cyprus Takes a Stand on ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli Leaders
Cyprus acknowledges ICC arrest warrants as binding, aiming to uphold international law. The ICC issued warrants for Israeli leaders including Netanyahu for alleged crimes against humanity. Such decisions are respected among Cyprus, showcasing its commitment to legal principles and international norms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Cyprus
Cyprus, maintaining close connections with Israel, has declared that it views the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as fundamentally binding, as stated by a government source to Reuters.
On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former Israeli defense minister, and a Hamas leader over alleged crimes against humanity.
"The decision is under examination, and we refrain from commenting further. Principally, the International Criminal Court's decisions are respected and binding," remarked the anonymous government source.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNIFIL Accuses Israel of Violating International Law
UNIFIL Accuses Israel of International Law Violation in Lebanon
UNIFIL Accuses IDF of Violating International Law with Deliberate Destruction
U.N. Report Highlights Gaza War's Civilian Toll Amid Allegations of International Law Violations
UN Condemns Israeli Destruction as Violation of International Law