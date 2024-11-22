Left Menu

Cyprus Takes a Stand on ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli Leaders

Cyprus acknowledges ICC arrest warrants as binding, aiming to uphold international law. The ICC issued warrants for Israeli leaders including Netanyahu for alleged crimes against humanity. Such decisions are respected among Cyprus, showcasing its commitment to legal principles and international norms.

Updated: 22-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:48 IST
Cyprus, maintaining close connections with Israel, has declared that it views the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as fundamentally binding, as stated by a government source to Reuters.

On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former Israeli defense minister, and a Hamas leader over alleged crimes against humanity.

"The decision is under examination, and we refrain from commenting further. Principally, the International Criminal Court's decisions are respected and binding," remarked the anonymous government source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

