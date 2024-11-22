Left Menu

Dutch Court Hears Plea to Halt Arms Exports to Israel Amid Genocide Claims

Ten pro-Palestinian NGOs have appealed to a Dutch court to cease the Netherlands' weapon exports to Israel, citing high civilian casualties in Gaza. They argue the Dutch government has a responsibility under the Genocide Convention to prevent genocide and highlight recent arrest warrants for Israeli leaders by the International Criminal Court.

A Dutch court is facing demands from ten pro-Palestinian NGOs to halt the Netherlands' arms trade with Israel, referencing civilian deaths in Gaza. The NGOs assert that the Netherlands, bound by the Genocide Convention, must take action to stop genocide.

Lawyer Wout Albers, representing the NGOs, argued that the country is neglecting its duties by continuing arms exports and military cooperation with Israel. The case leans on a mandate from the International Court of Justice and recent ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes.

Israel has dismissed claims of genocide, condemning the ICC warrants. The Dutch government has been urged by its lawyers to have its foreign policy decisions remain unchallenged in the courtroom. The court's decision on the arms exports case remains pending.

