Supreme Court Debates New Oversight for Stubble Burning

The Centre opposed a proposal in the Supreme Court to form a panel of former judges to monitor anti-stubble burning measures in Delhi-NCR. Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh suggested this for an efficient crisis approach. The Centre argued the existing structure suffices, highlighting data discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:17 IST
On Friday, the Centre opposed a proposal in the Supreme Court suggesting the formation of a committee of former apex court judges to monitor anti-stubble burning measures, a notable cause of Delhi-NCR pollution.

The proposal, introduced by amicus curiae Aparajita Singh before a bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, was intended to leverage judicial expertise in tackling the persistent issue of air quality.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati firmly opposed the plan, stating that the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) are effectively addressing these concerns.

