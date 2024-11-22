Supreme Court Debates New Oversight for Stubble Burning

On Friday, the Centre opposed a proposal in the Supreme Court suggesting the formation of a committee of former apex court judges to monitor anti-stubble burning measures, a notable cause of Delhi-NCR pollution.

The proposal, introduced by amicus curiae Aparajita Singh before a bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, was intended to leverage judicial expertise in tackling the persistent issue of air quality.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati firmly opposed the plan, stating that the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) are effectively addressing these concerns.

