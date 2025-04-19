Delhi-NCR Schools Flout Right to Education Act, Detain Students Against Rules

Schools in Delhi-NCR face allegations of illegally retaining students in Classes 6 and 7, according to reports from parents and education activists. This action contravenes the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, which only allows for detentions in Classes 5 and 8 post-2019 amendments.

Advocates call out private schools for pressuring parents to either agree to their child repeating a class or obtaining a school leaving certificate, despite these demands clashing with existing educational policies. Parents express frustration, citing health issues and policy ignorance as reasons for failing students.

Experts, including educationist Prof Anita Rampal and former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly, condemn the schools' disregard for RTE guidelines. They encourage legal challenges while questioning current policies' efficacy, emphasizing the psychological impact of forced class repetition on students.

