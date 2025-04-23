Emotional Equity: The New Currency in Delhi-NCR's Luxury Housing Market

In Delhi-NCR, India, luxury home sales are witnessing a significant surge, with a reported 63% increase in 2024 that surpasses the growth in Mumbai and Hyderabad, according to PropEquity data. This trend underscores a shift in buyer mindset, where high-end properties serve as psychological refuges amidst economic uncertainty.

The latest figures from Knight Frank reveal that residential sales across India's top eight cities have peaked to a 12-year high in 2024. In Delhi-NCR alone, luxury housing sales valued at Rs. 1.53 lakh crore, bolstered by affluent buyers who prioritize emotional return on investment (ROI) over mere financial gains.

Developers are now keenly aligning their projects with this emotional framework. As a result, amenities such as star-category clubhouses and grand architecture are tailored to reflect the aspirations and status of buyers, further driving the luxury housing boom in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)