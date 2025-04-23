Left Menu

Emotional Equity: The New Currency in Delhi-NCR's Luxury Housing Market

Luxury home sales in Delhi-NCR, India are on the rise, driven by a desire for emotional security in uncertain times. As buyers prioritize lifestyle and legacy over mere investments, the market is experiencing a shift towards 'emotional equity' in real estate.

Luxury homes shaping ownership trends. Image Credit: ANI
In Delhi-NCR, India, luxury home sales are witnessing a significant surge, with a reported 63% increase in 2024 that surpasses the growth in Mumbai and Hyderabad, according to PropEquity data. This trend underscores a shift in buyer mindset, where high-end properties serve as psychological refuges amidst economic uncertainty.

The latest figures from Knight Frank reveal that residential sales across India's top eight cities have peaked to a 12-year high in 2024. In Delhi-NCR alone, luxury housing sales valued at Rs. 1.53 lakh crore, bolstered by affluent buyers who prioritize emotional return on investment (ROI) over mere financial gains.

Developers are now keenly aligning their projects with this emotional framework. As a result, amenities such as star-category clubhouses and grand architecture are tailored to reflect the aspirations and status of buyers, further driving the luxury housing boom in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

