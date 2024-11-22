Left Menu

Bomb Scare Prompts Evacuations at Gatwick Airport

A bomb disposal team was sent to London's Gatwick Airport after a suspected prohibited item was found in luggage, leading to the evacuation of a terminal. The incident caused significant traffic disruptions. Another suspicious package was neutralized near the U.S. embassy in south London earlier the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:45 IST
Bomb Scare Prompts Evacuations at Gatwick Airport

A suspected prohibited item found in a passenger's luggage led to the evacuation of part of Gatwick Airport's South Terminal in London on Friday, as reported by Sussex Police. A security cordon remains while the bomb disposal unit, or EOD team, handles the situation.

Authorities confirmed significant traffic disruptions around Britain's second busiest airport. Passengers have been advised to stay clear of the terminal during the ongoing security incident, while updates are being provided on social media platforms.

On the same day, London police executed a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy after detecting another suspicious package, emphasizing the heightened security measures in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024