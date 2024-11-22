Bomb Scare Prompts Evacuations at Gatwick Airport
A bomb disposal team was sent to London's Gatwick Airport after a suspected prohibited item was found in luggage, leading to the evacuation of a terminal. The incident caused significant traffic disruptions. Another suspicious package was neutralized near the U.S. embassy in south London earlier the same day.
A suspected prohibited item found in a passenger's luggage led to the evacuation of part of Gatwick Airport's South Terminal in London on Friday, as reported by Sussex Police. A security cordon remains while the bomb disposal unit, or EOD team, handles the situation.
Authorities confirmed significant traffic disruptions around Britain's second busiest airport. Passengers have been advised to stay clear of the terminal during the ongoing security incident, while updates are being provided on social media platforms.
On the same day, London police executed a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy after detecting another suspicious package, emphasizing the heightened security measures in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
