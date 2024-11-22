Farmers' Battle for MSP Guarantee: Hunger Strike at Khanauri Border

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, is preparing for a hunger strike at the Khanauri border in Punjab. This move aims to pressure the government for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices for crops, as stated by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders on Friday.

At a press conference, Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced further plans, including a march from Shambhu border to the national capital starting December 6. Protesters, traveling without vehicles, aim to spotlight the ongoing neglect of farmers' demands.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) decided during a meeting in Delhi that supporters from various states will converge at Khanauri border. Peaceful protests will also occur at district headquarters across southern India, continuing the momentum of their halted 'Delhi Chalo' march.

(With inputs from agencies.)