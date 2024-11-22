Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Torture Allegations Ignite Political Fervor

Allegations of torture by Army personnel in Kishthar have outraged politicians in Jammu & Kashmir. CM Omar Abdullah demands an inquiry and court martial if soldiers are guilty. Incidents have sparked memories of past events and calls for swift action by politicians, emphasizing the need for civilian safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of torture involving Army personnel have sparked a political storm in Jammu and Kashmir, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanding a thorough investigation and court-martial of offenders if found guilty.

The scandal arose from reports of five civilians in Kishtwar being brutally beaten by the Army, prompting the Nagrota-based XV Corps to announce an inquiry. Graphic footage online shows civilians injured and barely mobile, igniting public outcry.

Politicians, including Mehbooba Mufti and Altaf Bukhari, call for accountability as past memories of similar incidents resurface, urging swift punitive actions and societal involvement to ensure justice for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

