Supreme Court Steps Up to Save Delhi's Tree Cover

The Supreme Court has proposed forming a committee of experts to oversee tree felling permissions in Delhi. The court aims to prevent tree cutting without committee approval, spotlighting the declining green cover in the city. A hearing is set to further discuss and enforce these regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:34 IST
The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step to combat the loss of tree cover in Delhi by proposing the establishment of a committee of experts. The court declared that any permission for tree felling granted by authorities would require the committee's approval before implementation.

The initiative comes in response to concerns over Delhi's shrinking tree cover, with statistics revealing that five trees are felled every hour. The apex court highlighted the necessity of this panel to scrutinize the permissions granted by the tree authority and emphasized the committee's role in ensuring sustainable practices.

During a hearing, the bench expressed its interest in examining the operations of the tree authority under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. It insisted on accountability, including conducting tree censuses, and suggested employing modern techniques like drones and satellite imaging for accurate data collection. The court's verdict is anticipated on November 29.

