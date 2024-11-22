Supreme Court Steps Up to Save Delhi's Tree Cover

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step to combat the loss of tree cover in Delhi by proposing the establishment of a committee of experts. The court declared that any permission for tree felling granted by authorities would require the committee's approval before implementation.

The initiative comes in response to concerns over Delhi's shrinking tree cover, with statistics revealing that five trees are felled every hour. The apex court highlighted the necessity of this panel to scrutinize the permissions granted by the tree authority and emphasized the committee's role in ensuring sustainable practices.

During a hearing, the bench expressed its interest in examining the operations of the tree authority under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. It insisted on accountability, including conducting tree censuses, and suggested employing modern techniques like drones and satellite imaging for accurate data collection. The court's verdict is anticipated on November 29.

