Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. Ends 'De Minimis' Tariff Exemptions

Hongkong Post halts sea and air freight to the U.S. following the U.S. ending 'de minimis' provisions that allowed tariff-free import on sub-$800 Chinese goods. The shift, starting May 2, will impose a 90% tariff or a $75 fee on such packages, intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has ended 'de minimis' tariff exemptions for packages valued under $800 from China and Hong Kong, prompting Hongkong Post to suspend mail to the U.S. The move, criticized as 'bullying' by Hongkong Post, intensifies trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

This decision affects sea and air parcels and imposes a 90% tariff or a flat fee of $75 from May 2. It's partly justified by the U.S. as an effort to curb fentanyl imports, though it primarily aligns with increasing trade taxes under President Trump's administration.

DHL remains committed to help adjust to the new rules. The annulment of Hong Kong's special status adds complexity, signaling ongoing geopolitical friction between China and the U.S. with deep global trade implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

