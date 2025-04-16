Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. Ends 'De Minimis' Tariff Exemptions

The United States has ended 'de minimis' tariff exemptions for packages valued under $800 from China and Hong Kong, prompting Hongkong Post to suspend mail to the U.S. The move, criticized as 'bullying' by Hongkong Post, intensifies trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

This decision affects sea and air parcels and imposes a 90% tariff or a flat fee of $75 from May 2. It's partly justified by the U.S. as an effort to curb fentanyl imports, though it primarily aligns with increasing trade taxes under President Trump's administration.

DHL remains committed to help adjust to the new rules. The annulment of Hong Kong's special status adds complexity, signaling ongoing geopolitical friction between China and the U.S. with deep global trade implications.

