Delhi High Court Sets August 4 for Karti Chidambaram's Plea Against FIR

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for August 4 on Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's plea to quash an FIR alleging his involvement in aiding Diageo Scotland amid its duty-free sale issue in India. Karti attributes the FIR's delay and malafide intentions to political vendetta.

The Delhi High Court has slated a hearing for August 4 to deliberate on Congress Member of Parliament Karti Chidambaram's petition to annul an FIR against him. The allegations concern his purported assistance to Diageo Scotland concerning a ban on duty-free whisky sales in India.

The case marks the fourth FIR against Karti, originating from a preliminary inquiry by the CBI in 2018. It scrutinized potential irregularities during 2004-2010 for FIPB clearance, granted while his father, P Chidambaram, served as finance minister.

Karti, charged alongside others by the CBI, deems the FIR as politically motivated. He asserts that the complaint arose two decades after the alleged incidents, lacking necessary approvals, thus rendering it and any related investigations unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

