Wall Street Awaits Survey Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes opened with little change on Friday as investors watched for a business activity survey and followed ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The Dow Jones saw a slight uptick, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recorded minor declines at the opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indicators kicked off Friday on a quiet note, as investors eagerly anticipated a forthcoming business activity survey. Simultaneously, they kept a close eye on the persistent geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and Russia.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a marginal rise, gaining just 1.3 points to reach 43,871.63. Conversely, the S&P 500 edged down by 4.4 points, or 0.07%, landing at 5,944.36.

Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite experienced a slight drop, losing 6.1 points, or 0.03%, settling at 18,966.32 as markets opened, reflecting the hesitant investor sentiment amidst global concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

