Strengthening Ties: India-Nepal Military Diplomacy

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, India's Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, paid a courtesy visit to Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, reaffirming the enduring tradition of mutual military honors between the two neighboring nations.

While in Nepal, Gen. Dwivedi held discussions with Defence Minister Manvir Rai, reinforcing the ambition to cultivate deeper military and cooperative ties. The Indian general underscored his pride in being honored with the rank of General of the Nepal Army, signifying a symbolic yet pivotal gesture of friendship and respect.

During his stay, Gen. Dwivedi engaged with his Nepalese counterpart, Gen. Ashok Kumar Sigdel, to deliberate on mutual interests. This visit, complemented by interactions at the Nepal Army Command and Staff College, is a testament to the commitment of both nations to strengthen military diplomacy and collaboration.

