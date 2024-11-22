Tragic Loss: International Hunt for Murder Suspect

The Delhi-based family of Harshita Brella has released a poignant tribute following her tragic murder in London. The 24-year-old's body was discovered in a car's boot, prompting an international manhunt for her husband, Pankaj Lamba, identified as the primary suspect.

Harshita's parents and sister expressed their grief and demand for justice, highlighting a domestic violence order meant to protect her from Lamba. Northamptonshire Police released images capturing her final moments, and her local MP has raised concerns in the House of Commons regarding the effectiveness of domestic violence protection orders.

As the investigation unfolds, detectives and politicians alike are examining the circumstances of Harshita's death, with police appealing to the public for information. Her case has sparked a broader debate on the adequacy of protective measures for domestic violence victims, as the inquest continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)