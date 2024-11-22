Left Menu

SEBI Tightens Grip: New Guidelines for Market Infrastructure Institutions

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced new guidelines to enhance accountability in stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs). The guidelines, effective April 1, include measures for addressing whistleblower complaints, adopting RegTech and SupTech, and enhancing transparency and compliance among market participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:15 IST
SEBI Tightens Grip: New Guidelines for Market Infrastructure Institutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced new guidelines aimed at bolstering accountability and governance within market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories. A pivotal reform mandates that MIIs resolve whistleblower complaints within 60 days of receipt.

Further, these institutions are encouraged to integrate advanced technological frameworks, such as RegTech and SupTech, to improve their regulatory and supervisory mechanisms. This entails enabling online submissions by members like stock brokers and generating regulatory alerts automatically.

The guidelines, which take effect on April 1, also require MIIs to increase transparency through consistent disclosure of key information and regulatory actions on their websites, ensuring better regulatory compliance and risk management across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024