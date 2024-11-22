Left Menu

Police Thwart Naxal Revival in Andhra Pradesh

Police in Adilabad District, Telangana, arrested four individuals attempting to revive the banned Janashakti group in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. Seized items include firearms and accomplices from various districts were involved in planning a revenge killing tied to a past murder case in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:42 IST
Police Thwart Naxal Revival in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in the Adilabad District of Telangana have arrested four individuals suspected of plotting to revive a banned naxal group known as the Janashakti. The arrests were made following a vehicle check on the outskirts of Adilabad town.

The authorities seized a cache of firearms, including four 7.65 mm pistols, 18 live rounds, and multiple magazines. Accomplices hailed from Nandyal District in Andhra Pradesh and Nalgonda District in Telangana, police sources confirmed.

The arrest of main accused, Venkata Reddy, a former member of the Janashakti Party, has prevented a plot to reenact a revenge killing linked to a past murder case. Police are intensifying efforts to apprehend other accomplices, with collaborative efforts from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Telangana forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024