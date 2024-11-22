Police Thwart Naxal Revival in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant breakthrough, police in the Adilabad District of Telangana have arrested four individuals suspected of plotting to revive a banned naxal group known as the Janashakti. The arrests were made following a vehicle check on the outskirts of Adilabad town.

The authorities seized a cache of firearms, including four 7.65 mm pistols, 18 live rounds, and multiple magazines. Accomplices hailed from Nandyal District in Andhra Pradesh and Nalgonda District in Telangana, police sources confirmed.

The arrest of main accused, Venkata Reddy, a former member of the Janashakti Party, has prevented a plot to reenact a revenge killing linked to a past murder case. Police are intensifying efforts to apprehend other accomplices, with collaborative efforts from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Telangana forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)