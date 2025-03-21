Andhra Pradesh CM Advocates Religious Exclusivity at Tirumala Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has declared that only Hindus should be employed at the renowned Tirumala Temple in a move that is stirring religious exclusivity discussions. Those from other religions currently working at the shrine will be reassigned to other positions without infringing upon their sentiments, Naidu assured.

In addition, Naidu announced ambitious plans to erect Venkateswara Swamy temples across every state capital in India, and he recognized the fervent desire of many devotees to see such temples established overseas. He also mentioned a sacred thread symbolizing the protection of Lord Venkateswara's global assets.

On the commercial development front, Naidu highlighted the revocation of a previously granted land approval for the construction of Mumtaz Hotel on 35.32 acres near the Seven Hills of Tirumala. Despite plans for strictly vegetarian offerings, Naidu emphasizes the government's firm stance against commercialization near such a sacred site.

Expressing personal devotion, Naidu credited his survival from a grave Claymore mine attack to the divine intervention of Lord Venkateswara, underscoring his deep faith in the deity's power.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) previously demanded the revocation of the hotel's land lease in the Alipiri area, citing a resolution passed to reclaim and dedicate that land for temple use. TTD chairman BR Naidu called the hotel's proximity to the temple objectionable and advocated reclaiming the land.

