Clash Erupts Over Compensation in Bathinda Land Acquisition

Tensions flared in Bathinda as a protest by farmers over compensation for land acquired for the Jamnagar-Amritsar expressway led to a violent clash with police. Injuries were reported on both sides. While most compensation has been disbursed, disputes remain over additional payment demands.

Tensions escalated in Bathinda's Dunewala village when a group of farmers clashed with police during a protest against compensation for land acquired for the Jamnagar-Amritsar expressway.

The altercation resulted in injuries on both sides as police resorted to teargas and batons to control the situation, while farmers allegedly pelted stones and wielded sticks.

With most compensation already distributed, disputes persist over demands for more funds. The Bathinda district administration has completed land possession for the highway project despite ongoing tensions.

