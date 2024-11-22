Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Citizen-Centric Grievance Office

In a step towards transparent governance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the CM's Public Services and Outreach Office.

This initiative, located at Gupkar Roda, promises efficient grievance redressal through data-driven monitoring and strategic communication.

The chief minister's adviser, Nasir Aslam Wani, accompanied him during the inauguration.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of citizen engagement, directing officers to ensure timely grievance resolution and proactive communication.

The office, with its hybrid communication approach, aims to foster public trust by combining digital systems with on-ground engagement.

