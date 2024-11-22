Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Citizen-Centric Grievance Office

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the CM's Public Services and Outreach Office. The single-window platform aims to enhance grievance redressal and informed decision-making using data-driven monitoring and strategic communication. Named 'Raabta,' the office combines digital and on-ground systems for timely service delivery.

In a step towards transparent governance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the CM's Public Services and Outreach Office.

This initiative, located at Gupkar Roda, promises efficient grievance redressal through data-driven monitoring and strategic communication.

The chief minister's adviser, Nasir Aslam Wani, accompanied him during the inauguration.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of citizen engagement, directing officers to ensure timely grievance resolution and proactive communication.

The office, with its hybrid communication approach, aims to foster public trust by combining digital systems with on-ground engagement.

