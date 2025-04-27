Left Menu

Visakhapatnam: Gateway to Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions Visakhapatnam as pivotal in achieving the state's 'Swarna Andhra' goals. Aiming for a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion by 2047, Naidu highlights the city's transformation into a financial powerhouse and knowledge center, with strategic developments like Bhogapuram Airport and metro rail projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-04-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 08:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has identified the port city of Visakhapatnam as central to realizing the 'Swarna Andhra' vision. The state's blueprint outlines an ambitious goal of reaching a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP by 2047, with a significant increase in per capita income to USD 42,000.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Andhra Medical College's centenary building, Naidu emphasized Visakhapatnam's potential to become a financial nucleus and knowledge hub in the state. He underlined its leverage as Andhra Pradesh's leading city in terms of per capita income.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans for transformative infrastructural developments over the coming years, namely the Bhogapuram Airport and a metro rail system, positioning Visakhapatnam as an integral economic catalyst.

