Visakhapatnam: Gateway to Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has identified the port city of Visakhapatnam as central to realizing the 'Swarna Andhra' vision. The state's blueprint outlines an ambitious goal of reaching a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP by 2047, with a significant increase in per capita income to USD 42,000.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Andhra Medical College's centenary building, Naidu emphasized Visakhapatnam's potential to become a financial nucleus and knowledge hub in the state. He underlined its leverage as Andhra Pradesh's leading city in terms of per capita income.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans for transformative infrastructural developments over the coming years, namely the Bhogapuram Airport and a metro rail system, positioning Visakhapatnam as an integral economic catalyst.

