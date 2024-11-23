New York Finally Ends Century-Old Adultery Law
New York repealed a 1907 law criminalizing adultery. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill, calling the law outdated and hard to enforce. The statute, originally designed to complicate divorces, has rarely been used. Assemblymember Charles Lavine noted only a handful of convictions since the 1970s.
New York has officially repealed a law enacted in 1907 that made adultery a criminal offense. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill, pointing out that the law has long been outdated and difficult to enforce effectively.
Adultery laws were traditionally designed to complicate divorce proceedings by requiring proof of infidelity for legal separation. However, in recent years, charges have been almost non-existent, with minimal convictions, a trend echoed across several states now repealing similar laws.
State Assemblymember Charles Lavine revealed that only around a dozen individuals have faced charges under the adultery law since the 1970s, with a mere five convictions. The last known case was in 2010, where charges were ultimately dropped in a plea deal. The repeal reflects a shift away from what many consider antiquated legislation.
