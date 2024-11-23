Canada's Defence Spending Scrutiny at Halifax Forum

The Halifax International Security Forum in Canada became the stage for pointed criticism of the country's defense spending by US Senator Jim Risch. Risch, an Idaho Republican and Trump ally, declared that Canada's current military budget would likely evoke laughter from former President Trump, highlighting a potential strain in US-Canada defense relations.

Risch's comments underscore long-standing concerns about Canada's commitment to NATO's defense spending benchmark of 2% of GDP. Currently, the country is estimated to spend just 1.33%. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to meeting the target by 2032, a timeline that Risch and some others find unsatisfactory.

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair assured skeptical allies of Canada's intention to bolster military investments, with plans to purchase new equipment, including submarines. However, former US ambassador Kelly Craft and retired Lt.-Gen. Andrew Leslie question the urgency behind these plans, especially following the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has prompted many NATO allies to bolster their defense budgets significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)