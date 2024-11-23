Left Menu

Strengthening Pacific Alliances: U.S. and Fiji Commence Military Talks

The United States and Fiji have commenced discussions to reinforce military connections, with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin heading the talks. This involves a potential Status of Forces Agreement and a $4.9 million promise for Fijian military modernization amid growing regional influence from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:48 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has initiated talks to enhance military cooperation with Fiji. This development was announced by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit to the Indo Pacific region.

The discussions include a potential Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), aiming to facilitate the deployment and redeployment of U.S. forces, as well as augment routine training exercises with Fijian troops.

Austin's visit marks the first by a U.S. Secretary of Defense to Fiji, underlining its strategic importance amidst the growing competition for influence in the Asia-Pacific region between Beijing and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

