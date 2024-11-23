Strengthening Pacific Alliances: U.S. and Fiji Commence Military Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has initiated talks to enhance military cooperation with Fiji. This development was announced by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit to the Indo Pacific region.

The discussions include a potential Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), aiming to facilitate the deployment and redeployment of U.S. forces, as well as augment routine training exercises with Fijian troops.

Austin's visit marks the first by a U.S. Secretary of Defense to Fiji, underlining its strategic importance amidst the growing competition for influence in the Asia-Pacific region between Beijing and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)