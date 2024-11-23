Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrike Hits Central Beirut

An Israeli airstrike struck central Beirut, killing at least four individuals and injuring 33 others. The attack, targeting Hezbollah-controlled areas, followed cross-border tensions. Efforts by a U.S. mediator to negotiate a ceasefire showed progress after meetings with Lebanese and Israeli officials, emphasizing the ongoing complexity of the conflict.

Updated: 23-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:40 IST
Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrike Hits Central Beirut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Israeli airstrike hit central Beirut early Saturday, shaking the city amid the escalating offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, according to security sources.

The attack resulted in at least four deaths and left 33 injured in Beirut's Basta neighborhood, as reported by Hezbollah's al-Manar and confirmed by Lebanon's health ministry.

As tensions rise, a U.S. mediator has made strides in brokering a ceasefire, meeting with leaders from both Lebanon and Israel, signaling slight progress in easing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

