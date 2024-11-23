Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrike Hits Central Beirut
An Israeli airstrike struck central Beirut, killing at least four individuals and injuring 33 others. The attack, targeting Hezbollah-controlled areas, followed cross-border tensions. Efforts by a U.S. mediator to negotiate a ceasefire showed progress after meetings with Lebanese and Israeli officials, emphasizing the ongoing complexity of the conflict.
An Israeli airstrike hit central Beirut early Saturday, shaking the city amid the escalating offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, according to security sources.
The attack resulted in at least four deaths and left 33 injured in Beirut's Basta neighborhood, as reported by Hezbollah's al-Manar and confirmed by Lebanon's health ministry.
As tensions rise, a U.S. mediator has made strides in brokering a ceasefire, meeting with leaders from both Lebanon and Israel, signaling slight progress in easing conflict in the region.
