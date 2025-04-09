Hezbollah's Arms Debate: Lebanon on the Edge of Change

Hezbollah has signaled readiness to discuss disarming with Lebanon's president, contingent on Israel withdrawing from contested southern territories and ceasing its strikes. This potential dialogue represents a shift as Lebanon grapples with altering power dynamics after last year's conflict.

President Joseph Aoun, seeking to centralize control over weaponry, aims to initiate talks with Hezbollah. Although the group suffered significant losses in the recent Israeli conflict, they consider a defense strategy dialogue if Israel retreats from strategic points.

Despite U.S. demands for Hezbollah's immediate disarmament, the organization maintains that their weapons are essential for national defense. Meanwhile, Lebanese political factions push for a disarmament timeline, urging strategic diplomacy to avoid igniting further conflict.

