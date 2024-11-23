Left Menu

Escalating Sectarian Violence in Northwestern Pakistan

At least 18 people have been killed in recent sectarian violence in northwestern Pakistan. The attacks, which began Friday night, targeted a village in a tribal district and resulted in significant property damage. Officials attribute the recent surge in violence to ongoing sectarian tensions.

Recent sectarian violence in northwestern Pakistan has claimed the lives of at least 18 individuals and injured 30 more, according to officials on Saturday. This latest incident is part of a wave of attacks on transport convoys earlier in the week that resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

The turmoil erupted in a tribal district when armed assailants launched an assault on a village, setting fire to petrol stations and causing extensive property damage. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, stated that efforts are being made to engage tribal leaders and stabilize the region. The total death toll since Thursday has reached 58.

Residents of Bagan village, predominantly Sunni, had fortunately evacuated before the attack, potentially preventing an even higher casualty count. Authorities continue to contend with the heightened tensions between Shia and Sunni Muslims, which revolve around longstanding rivalries exacerbated by a land dispute near the Afghanistan border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

