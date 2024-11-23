Singaporean Woman Under Investigation for Telegram Channel Ties to Gaza Conflict

A Singaporean woman is currently under scrutiny for possible engagement in terrorism-related activities, as reported through a highly followed Telegram channel focused on the ongoing Gaza war. This channel boasts over 200,000 subscribers and has revealed sensitive information about the conflict.

The Straits Times, citing the Internal Security Department (ISD), reported that messages about the woman's alleged arrest surfaced on November 19. These messages indicated that Singaporean authorities had confiscated her electronic devices; however, she was later released, pending further investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, and the ISD has refrained from releasing additional details at this time. Notably, similar cases have arisen in Singapore, including the arrest of a 17-year-old supporter of ISIS in August and the detention of a radicalized woman under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in 2017.

