Left Menu

Singaporean Woman Under Investigation for Telegram Channel Ties to Gaza Conflict

A Singaporean woman is under investigation for her alleged involvement in terrorism-related activities on a popular Telegram channel covering the Gaza conflict. The Internal Security Department is looking into her activities, having temporarily arrested and released her. Previous similar cases have involved radicalization and connections to ISIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:17 IST
Singaporean Woman Under Investigation for Telegram Channel Ties to Gaza Conflict
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A Singaporean woman is currently under scrutiny for possible engagement in terrorism-related activities, as reported through a highly followed Telegram channel focused on the ongoing Gaza war. This channel boasts over 200,000 subscribers and has revealed sensitive information about the conflict.

The Straits Times, citing the Internal Security Department (ISD), reported that messages about the woman's alleged arrest surfaced on November 19. These messages indicated that Singaporean authorities had confiscated her electronic devices; however, she was later released, pending further investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, and the ISD has refrained from releasing additional details at this time. Notably, similar cases have arisen in Singapore, including the arrest of a 17-year-old supporter of ISIS in August and the detention of a radicalized woman under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024