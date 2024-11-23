Left Menu

Mysterious Disappearance of Dual Citizen Sparks Terrorism-Related Investigation

An Israeli-Moldovan citizen, Zvi Kogan, has gone missing in the UAE, sparking terrorism-related investigations. Kogan was an envoy for Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organization known for its outreach efforts. Israeli authorities are probing links to a possible 'terrorist incident'. The UAE foreign ministry has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:38 IST
A dual citizen, Israeli and Moldovan, residing in the United Arab Emirates, has been reported missing since Thursday, according to a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office on Saturday.

The missing person, identified as Zvi Kogan, was involved with Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organization noted for its outreach. Investigations have commenced, focusing on the possibility of the disappearance being linked to a 'terrorist incident'.

The Israeli government disclosed that Kogan was serving as an envoy for Chabad, which promotes engagement with non-affiliated and secular Jewish communities worldwide. Meanwhile, the UAE foreign ministry has not yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

