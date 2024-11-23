Mysterious Disappearance of Dual Citizen Sparks Terrorism-Related Investigation

A dual citizen, Israeli and Moldovan, residing in the United Arab Emirates, has been reported missing since Thursday, according to a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office on Saturday.

The missing person, identified as Zvi Kogan, was involved with Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organization noted for its outreach. Investigations have commenced, focusing on the possibility of the disappearance being linked to a 'terrorist incident'.

The Israeli government disclosed that Kogan was serving as an envoy for Chabad, which promotes engagement with non-affiliated and secular Jewish communities worldwide. Meanwhile, the UAE foreign ministry has not yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)