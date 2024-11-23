Left Menu

Scott Turner: From NFL Star to HUD Leader

Scott Turner, former NFL player and Trump's choice for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has a diverse background spanning sports, politics, and motivational speaking. As a Black Republican and former head of the Opportunity and Revitalization Council, he aims to address housing needs and economic rejuvenation.

Updated: 23-11-2024 22:51 IST
In a bold and historic move, President-elect Donald Trump has chosen former NFL player Scott Turner to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Turner will be the inaugural Black member of Trump's Cabinet, a decision highlighting his varied career trajectory.

Scott Turner's journey from professional football to political prominence has been uniquely multifaceted. Turner, who spent nine seasons in the NFL, made a foray into politics after his retirement, initially working as an intern for a congressman and later serving two terms in the Texas House. Aside from politics, Turner has been active as a motivational speaker and co-founded a nonprofit focusing on childhood literacy improvement.

In his previous role, Turner chaired the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council, aiming to transform distressed communities by attracting investment. Now, as the head of HUD, he is tasked with addressing broad housing needs, enforcing fair housing laws, and offering aid to low-income families, amidst a backdrop of contentious housing policies from the Trump campaign.

