Global Unrest: From Apologies to Protests and Airstrikes

In a significant move, Canada apologized for historical injustices against Inuit communities by committing $45 million in compensation, addressing the mass sled dog killings of the mid-20th century.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the Philippines as VP Sara Duterte made shocking threats, highlighting a deepening political divide with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Elsewhere, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza have resulted in numerous casualties, prompting criticism and international concern over the ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)