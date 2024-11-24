Global Unrest: From Apologies to Protests and Airstrikes
This article summarizes key global events, including Canada's apology for past injustices against Inuit communities, security tensions in the Philippines, devastating airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza, protests in Spain over education and housing, climate finance disagreements, and legislation in Russia affecting new military recruits.
Updated: 24-11-2024 05:25 IST
In a significant move, Canada apologized for historical injustices against Inuit communities by committing $45 million in compensation, addressing the mass sled dog killings of the mid-20th century.
Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the Philippines as VP Sara Duterte made shocking threats, highlighting a deepening political divide with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Elsewhere, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza have resulted in numerous casualties, prompting criticism and international concern over the ongoing violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
