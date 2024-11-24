Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

In the Jordanian capital of Amman, police cordoned off an area near the Israeli embassy after gunshots were reported, according to witnesses.

Two witnesses confirmed that emergency services rushed to Rabiah neighborhood following the sound of sporadic gunfire. Residents were urged to remain indoors as police searched for suspects, a security source disclosed.

The vicinity of the embassy is known for being a hotspot for frequent anti-Israel demonstrations, further complicating security measures in the area.

