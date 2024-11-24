Tragic Loss: Rabbi's Murder Sparks International Outcry
An Israeli rabbi named Zvi Kogan was murdered in the UAE. Israeli authorities have condemned the crime as a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act.' The UAE foreign ministry has yet to comment. Israeli visitors are advised to minimize movement amidst this tragic event.
An Israeli rabbi, Zvi Kogan, has tragically been found murdered in the United Arab Emirates, prompting strong condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the act as a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act.' The murder has stirred international outrage and calls for justice.
Kogan, who also held Moldovan nationality, was a prominent figure working with the Orthodox Jewish group Chabad in the UAE. His disappearance on Thursday was followed by the discovery of his body, raising concerns about the safety of Jewish communities and visitors.
In response, Israeli authorities have reiterated their travel advisories against non-essential journeys to the UAE, urging citizens currently in the region to remain in secure areas. The UAE's foreign ministry has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
