Parliamentary Panel to Probe Controversial Lateral Entry in Government Posts

The parliamentary panel will examine lateral entry in civil services following disputes over the lack of reservations. The UPSC advertised 45 positions this August for lateral entry, prompting opposition and intra-party protests. The government has since cancelled the advertisement while over 50 appointees currently operate under this system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel is set to scrutinize the contentious process of lateral entry into government positions, a move that previously ignited political tensions due to its lack of reservation measures.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has confirmed that the topic will feature in the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice's agenda for the 2024-25 session.

The Union Public Service Commission's advertisement in August for 45 lateral entry posts stirred opposition from several quarters, leading the government to retract the announcement. Critics argue the practice bypasses traditional reservation systems, although current figures reveal 57 officers recruited this way are already functioning within various ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

