Parliamentary Panel to Probe Controversial Lateral Entry in Government Posts

A parliamentary panel is set to scrutinize the contentious process of lateral entry into government positions, a move that previously ignited political tensions due to its lack of reservation measures.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has confirmed that the topic will feature in the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice's agenda for the 2024-25 session.

The Union Public Service Commission's advertisement in August for 45 lateral entry posts stirred opposition from several quarters, leading the government to retract the announcement. Critics argue the practice bypasses traditional reservation systems, although current figures reveal 57 officers recruited this way are already functioning within various ministries.

