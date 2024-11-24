China Steps Up Security after Mass Killings

China is intensifying its safety management and police patrols across the nation after a spate of mass killings, media reports indicated on Sunday. Local government bodies, responding to central directives, are focusing on enhancing public security to prevent further violence.

In Wuxi, eastern China, officials gathered on Friday to address social stability following a 21-year-old student's stabbing attack on November 16 that took eight lives and injured 17. Campus safety was a primary topic during the discussions, reflecting heightened concern over recent incidents.

These measures follow the deadliest mass attack in a decade, occurring on November 11, when a man drove into a crowd in Zhuhai, killing 35. The Communist Party leader in Changsha, Hunan province, examined public safety, noting the growing violence. Reports emphasize economic stress's mental health impact, though government reviews have not specifically linked these incidents to mental health in formal meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)