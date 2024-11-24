Left Menu

Billionaire Adani Faces SEC Bribery Charges in U.S.

The SEC has summoned Indian billionaire Gautam Adani over U.S. bribery allegations. The lawsuit accuses Adani and his nephew of paying millions in bribes to aid their company while misleading investors about compliance in a $750 million bond offering. The Adani Group denies the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:52 IST
Billionaire Adani Faces SEC Bribery Charges in U.S.
Gautam Adani

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has initiated legal proceedings against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, citing bribery allegations in a newly surfaced federal indictment. The court documents indicate the SEC is targeting both Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, accusing them of orchestrating bribery schemes worth hundreds of millions to support their company's interests while falsely promoting adherence to anti-bribery laws concerning a $750 million bond offering.

The filing, submitted on Wednesday in the federal court located in the Eastern District of New York, demands a response within 21 days. The SEC seeks unspecified fines and aims to restrict Gautam and Sagar Adani from occupying roles as officers in publicly listed companies. Adani Group representatives were unavailable for immediate comments following a Reuters inquiry on Sunday.

Adani Group has dismissed the charges as unfounded, with its CFO clarifying that the indictment pertains solely to one contract within Adani Green Energy, representing roughly 10% of the business, while exonerating other conglomerate firms of any misconduct. Arrest warrants have been issued against Gautam and Sagar Adani, portraying their alleged involvement in a $265 million scheme allegedly intended to bribe Indian officials to secure power-supply agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024