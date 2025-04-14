Jupiter International's Solar Power Surge: A Rs 500 Crore Investment
Jupiter International Ltd secures a Rs 500 crore investment from ValueQuest SCALE Fund for solar manufacturing expansion with plans to enhance its capacity to 5.6 GW solar cells and 2.4 GW solar modules, supporting the energy transition in India.
Jupiter International Ltd announced on Monday a significant financial boost for its solar manufacturing operations, thanks to an Rs 500 crore investment from ValueQuest SCALE Fund and affiliates. This move aims to expand their current manufacturing capabilities.
Operating currently with a 1 GW facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, Jupiter International plans to enhance its capacity to 5.6 GW for solar cells and 2.4 GW for solar modules. The expansion is part of their capex program, supported by both the new funding and internal accruals.
The strategic investment highlights ValueQuest's continued partnership underlining Jupiter's ability to scale operations smoothly. Alok Garodia and Ravi Dharamshi, key figures from both institutions, emphasize Jupiter's critical role in India's energy transition and the reduction of import dependency.
