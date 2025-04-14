Left Menu

Jupiter International's Solar Power Surge: A Rs 500 Crore Investment

Jupiter International Ltd secures a Rs 500 crore investment from ValueQuest SCALE Fund for solar manufacturing expansion with plans to enhance its capacity to 5.6 GW solar cells and 2.4 GW solar modules, supporting the energy transition in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:38 IST
Jupiter International's Solar Power Surge: A Rs 500 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jupiter International Ltd announced on Monday a significant financial boost for its solar manufacturing operations, thanks to an Rs 500 crore investment from ValueQuest SCALE Fund and affiliates. This move aims to expand their current manufacturing capabilities.

Operating currently with a 1 GW facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, Jupiter International plans to enhance its capacity to 5.6 GW for solar cells and 2.4 GW for solar modules. The expansion is part of their capex program, supported by both the new funding and internal accruals.

The strategic investment highlights ValueQuest's continued partnership underlining Jupiter's ability to scale operations smoothly. Alok Garodia and Ravi Dharamshi, key figures from both institutions, emphasize Jupiter's critical role in India's energy transition and the reduction of import dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025