Northeast Frontier Railway Goes Green with New Solar Power Plant

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken a decisive step in its green initiative by commissioning a solar power plant in Guwahati, as per an official statement released on Saturday.

This 306.9 KWp solar facility, situated at the Uzanbazar Water Treatment Plant, was officially inaugurated on Thursday. Developed with the Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) fund, this cutting-edge installation is projected to generate an average of 928 units of electricity daily, leading to an anticipated annual savings of Rs 30 lakh.

The Rs 2.48 crore project was finalized on March 7, with systems designed for optimal performance in powering integral operations at the Uzan Bazar Water Treatment Plant. This extension of the electrical network to barges and jetties demonstrates a commitment to seamless energy distribution and efficiency, reflecting NFR's broader strategy to integrate renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. The solar plant, with an eight-year payback period and a 25-year operational lifespan, represents a key component of Indian Railways' renewable strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)