Left Menu

Northeast Frontier Railway Goes Green with New Solar Power Plant

The Northeast Frontier Railway has inaugurated a 306.9 KWp solar power plant in Guwahati, aiming to advance environmental sustainability and renewable energy use. The project yields significant energy savings, highlights energy efficiency, and aligns with Indian Railways' renewable energy goals, with a lifespan of 25 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:01 IST
Northeast Frontier Railway Goes Green with New Solar Power Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken a decisive step in its green initiative by commissioning a solar power plant in Guwahati, as per an official statement released on Saturday.

This 306.9 KWp solar facility, situated at the Uzanbazar Water Treatment Plant, was officially inaugurated on Thursday. Developed with the Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) fund, this cutting-edge installation is projected to generate an average of 928 units of electricity daily, leading to an anticipated annual savings of Rs 30 lakh.

The Rs 2.48 crore project was finalized on March 7, with systems designed for optimal performance in powering integral operations at the Uzan Bazar Water Treatment Plant. This extension of the electrical network to barges and jetties demonstrates a commitment to seamless energy distribution and efficiency, reflecting NFR's broader strategy to integrate renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. The solar plant, with an eight-year payback period and a 25-year operational lifespan, represents a key component of Indian Railways' renewable strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025