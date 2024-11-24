Left Menu

Hezbollah's Drone Strike on Israeli Naval Base

Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based group, has reportedly conducted a drone attack on the Ashdod naval base in southern Israel. The group, supported by Iran, made the announcement on Sunday. As of now, the Israeli army has not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:52 IST
Hezbollah's Drone Strike on Israeli Naval Base
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group operating from Lebanon, declared that it launched a drone attack on the Ashdod naval base located in southern Israel. This event marks the first time Hezbollah has targeted this particular Israeli military site using drones.

The attack was announced through the group's communication channels, with Hezbollah emphasizing the strategic significance of the target. Details on the extent of the damage or any potential casualties from the strike have not yet been disclosed.

The Israeli Defense Forces have not released any immediate comments or confirmations regarding the attack, leaving regional observers to speculate on the implications of this development for Israeli-Lebanese relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024