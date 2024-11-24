Hezbollah's Drone Strike on Israeli Naval Base
Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based group, has reportedly conducted a drone attack on the Ashdod naval base in southern Israel. The group, supported by Iran, made the announcement on Sunday. As of now, the Israeli army has not issued any official statement regarding the incident.
In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group operating from Lebanon, declared that it launched a drone attack on the Ashdod naval base located in southern Israel. This event marks the first time Hezbollah has targeted this particular Israeli military site using drones.
The attack was announced through the group's communication channels, with Hezbollah emphasizing the strategic significance of the target. Details on the extent of the damage or any potential casualties from the strike have not yet been disclosed.
The Israeli Defense Forces have not released any immediate comments or confirmations regarding the attack, leaving regional observers to speculate on the implications of this development for Israeli-Lebanese relations.
