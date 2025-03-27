Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Claim Lives in Gaza

In a significant overnight military operation, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of a family of six and Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a Hamas spokesperson.

The strikes come amid tensions after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas, initiating a series of surprise attacks aimed at pushing Hamas to disarm and release hostages.

Hamas officials have stated they would only release the remaining hostages in exchange for lasting peace and Israeli withdrawal, raising international concerns over the escalating violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)