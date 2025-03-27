Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Claim Lives in Gaza

Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of a family and a Hamas spokesperson. Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua was killed in a strike at Jabaliya. Another attack near Gaza City resulted in the deaths of four children and their parents. Israel is ramping up its offensive against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant overnight military operation, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of a family of six and Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a Hamas spokesperson.

The strikes come amid tensions after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas, initiating a series of surprise attacks aimed at pushing Hamas to disarm and release hostages.

Hamas officials have stated they would only release the remaining hostages in exchange for lasting peace and Israeli withdrawal, raising international concerns over the escalating violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

