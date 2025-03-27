Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Claim Lives in Gaza
Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of a family and a Hamas spokesperson. Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua was killed in a strike at Jabaliya. Another attack near Gaza City resulted in the deaths of four children and their parents. Israel is ramping up its offensive against Hamas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:12 IST
In a significant overnight military operation, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of a family of six and Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a Hamas spokesperson.
The strikes come amid tensions after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas, initiating a series of surprise attacks aimed at pushing Hamas to disarm and release hostages.
Hamas officials have stated they would only release the remaining hostages in exchange for lasting peace and Israeli withdrawal, raising international concerns over the escalating violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Financial Times Top Headlines: From Ukraine Ceasefire to Trump's Tariff Reversal
U.S.-Ukraine Ceasefire: Turning Point in Military Aid and Peace Talks
Euro Peaks Amid Ukraine's Ceasefire Decision
U.S. Resumes Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Proposal
Russian Lawmaker Asserts Ceasefire on Moscow's Terms